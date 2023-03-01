SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,934,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,934,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,715. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.