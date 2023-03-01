SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.50. 82,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 319,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Specifically, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,043,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,914,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,590,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 976,751 shares of company stock worth $12,389,177. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
