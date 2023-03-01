SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $17.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.