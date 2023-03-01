Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.