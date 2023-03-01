Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sotherly Hotels

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

