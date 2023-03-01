Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Acquires 58 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell acquired 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($150.48).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($151.37).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($150.60).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 213 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

