Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

