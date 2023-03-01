SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SPXC stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7,044,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

