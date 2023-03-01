SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,931.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.30).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.14) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.02) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.08) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,745.50 ($21.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market capitalization of £18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,721.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,680.58.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is 9,081.63%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.