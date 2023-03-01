STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of STAA opened at $55.39 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

