STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $131.42 million and $259,537.58 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

