Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of €0.16 ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €21.75 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.69. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1 year high of €22.33 ($23.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

