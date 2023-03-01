Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 21,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 1,895 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,405 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,004,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,110 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

