Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

