Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 24,993 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,628 put options.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.1 %

Manchester United stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.