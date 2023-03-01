StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

ATRC opened at $38.50 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

