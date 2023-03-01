Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stratasys Trading Down 0.2 %
SSYS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64.
A number of analysts have commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
