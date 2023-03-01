Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.89.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

