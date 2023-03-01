Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $3.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 903,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,518 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Taboola.com by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $792.92 million, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

