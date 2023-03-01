Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $33,273.18 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Autozone Or Advance You’ve Got A Winner With Auto Parts
- Lucira Stock Jumps over 250% on FDA Approval, Beware Chapter 11
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.