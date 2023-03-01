Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $33,273.18 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 275,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.