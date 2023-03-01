Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

