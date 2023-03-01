TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE:FR opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.41.
Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver
In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Read More
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.