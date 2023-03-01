TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE:FR opened at C$8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.41.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

