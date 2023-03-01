Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.