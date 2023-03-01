Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 1,144,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,548,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock worth $156,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.