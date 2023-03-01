Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

