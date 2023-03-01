Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,373 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

