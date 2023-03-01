TETRA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 352% compared to the typical volume of 571 call options.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.89 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500,427 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 1,423,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TETRA Technologies

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

