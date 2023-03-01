The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

NYSE BA opened at $201.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

