The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

