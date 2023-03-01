The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.96 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

