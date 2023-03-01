Theravance Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.99 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

