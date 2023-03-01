Traders Purchase Large Volume of Krispy Kreme Call Options (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,312 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,994 call options.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.9 %

DNUT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

