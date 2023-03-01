Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

