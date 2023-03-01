TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

