Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $87.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
