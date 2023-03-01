Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

