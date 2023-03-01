Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.