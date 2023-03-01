Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Shares of TCW opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$794.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

