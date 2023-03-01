Tricon Residential (TCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TSE:TCN opened at C$11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

