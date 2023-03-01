Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Trinity Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
