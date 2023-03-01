Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 23,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,087.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 23,000 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,087.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

