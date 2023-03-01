Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 141,281 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,281 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

