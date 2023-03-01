Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 141,281 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,281 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Stock Up 1.9 %
MQ stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.