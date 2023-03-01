Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

