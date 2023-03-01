Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

