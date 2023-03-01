Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.