Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

PTEN opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

