Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,037 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

