Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 78,748 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,748 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

