Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 92,601 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,601 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,468. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

