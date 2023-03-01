Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.51 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

