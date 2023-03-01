Union Pacific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 35,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 7,913 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

