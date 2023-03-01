uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.
uniQure Price Performance
Shares of QURE stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About uniQure
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
